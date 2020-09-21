Some Virginia college leaders expect a similar spring semester

Michael Rao, Virginia Commonwealth University’s president, said he expects many of the safety measures the school has adopted for the fall term to continue into the spring. Some of them might be expanded. VCU officials are randomly testing members of the community, performing contact tracing for positive cases and operating dorms at below capacity.

“There’s still a lot we can learn as we continue to go through this semester,” Rao said.

Presidents at Arizona State University and Rice University in Texas also said they expect the spring semester to resemble the current one.

There are simply too many unknowns, Sands said, to assume a quick return to normal life. The arrival of a vaccine is estimated in late 2020 or early 2021 at best. It’s unclear how quickly college students would receive it. Because there likely would be limited supply of the vaccine, it would be distributed to different populations based on risk factors and need. Relatively healthy college students figure to be a low-priority group.

It’s also unclear if the vaccine will be effective and whether enough people will be willing to take it. According to a poll conducted by VCU, 4 in 10 Virginia residents say they are not likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, even if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and offered at no cost.