Slew of vaccine-related announcements creates confusion among those seeking shots

University of Virginia Health officials are offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines for patients with compromised immune systems but are not giving out booster shots for other patients or vaccines for children under 12.
Officials said they are receiving a large volume of phone calls from people who want a booster or to inquire about a vaccination shot for a child. Many are confused about who can get which shots, when. The concern is heightened by the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide and new variants of the coronavirus.
The confusion may also be due to a flurry of COVID-19 vaccine announcements within a short time. On Aug. 13, the FDA authorized the use of a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for people who have compromised immune systems. Five days later, on Aug. 18, the White House announced a plan for administering booster shots this fall for people who were fully vaccinated earliest in the initial vaccine rollout, regardless of their health status. Then, five days after that, on Monday Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“The booster discussion occurring almost simultaneously with the full approval of the vaccine has caused some confusion and challenges for people wondering what to do next and some confusion for health care practitioners,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, hospital epidemiologist for UVa Medical Center. “We anticipate this confusion is occurring elsewhere, such as in pharmacies and medical practices, as well.”
Currently, pharmacies, doctor offices and public health centers are giving additional doses only to those people who have medical conditions that result in a compromised immune system, or to those whose medications reduce the effectiveness of their immune system.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, that includes people being treated for cancer; patients with organ or stem cell transplants; those with conditions that create moderate or severe immune deficiencies; patients with advanced or untreated HIV infections; or people who receive treatments with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.
“Certain persons with limited immune systems may not have robust responses to the first two doses, but some have increased levels after a third dose. That’s why the recommendation came out last week,” said Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley, who directs the university’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. “We are now giving those doses to people with weakened immune systems.”
Appointments for the third-dose shots are required, and those wishing to get the shot must sign a statement that they do, in fact, have a compromised immune system.
Sifri said clinics have enough vaccine for the additional doses and for unvaccinated people to get the shots.
“In our health district, we’re talking around 6,000 or 7,000 people who will be eligible for the third dose,” Sifri said. “Otherwise, our focus is really on making sure people who have not been vaccinated get vaccinated. That’s our primary mission, our prime directive.”
The science surrounding booster shots is still being reviewed by the FDA and CDC. Shirley said some studies show COVID immunity appears to lessen as time goes by, which results in the need for a booster.
“The COVID vaccine remains very effective, but we are seeing breakthrough infections, and we hope that booster shots could prevent even mild to moderate disease,” she said. “It’s thought that a third dose could boost that back up.”
Although immunity may wane, it does not disappear.
“We have not seen the data that show breakthrough infections leading to hospitalization, or being put on ventilators or dying from COVID,” Sifri said. “We’re seeing infections after vaccinations and that may be all it is. It is an effective vaccine. The question is where is the point where we may need a booster and that’s what the CDC and the FDA are going to be looking at.”
Shirley said the first groups vaccinated in the push to roll out the shots in winter and spring 2021 will be probably be the first to get a booster dose. That means those living in nursing homes and care facilities and health care workers would be first up for the boosters.
Although the Biden Administration’s booster shot concept has not been approved by the FDA, it is likely only a matter of time, experts said.
“We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose,” public health officials said in an Aug. 18 response to the White House announcement. “Our top priority remains staying ahead of the virus and protecting the American people from COVID-19 with safe, effective, and long-lasting vaccines especially in the context of a constantly changing virus.”
Sifri said the often changing recommendations coming from public health officials does not indicate ignorance, but knowledge of the many mutations and changes the virus is undergoing.
“The science is not settled, it evolves. It’s not that we don’t know anything because we’ve learned an amazing amount in 18 months,” he said. “But there are differences with the delta variant, and we have to think of it differently.”
Sifri said the delta variant’s mutations almost make it a whole new virus.
“In some ways it’s more like COVID-21 than COVID-19 because the virus acts differently than its ancestors did,” he said. “It’s originally an animal virus and it’s learning its way around us and we’re learning how to deal with it ourselves.”