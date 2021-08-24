Slew of vaccine-related announcements creates confusion among those seeking shots

The science surrounding booster shots is still being reviewed by the FDA and CDC. Shirley said some studies show COVID immunity appears to lessen as time goes by, which results in the need for a booster.

“The COVID vaccine remains very effective, but we are seeing breakthrough infections, and we hope that booster shots could prevent even mild to moderate disease,” she said. “It’s thought that a third dose could boost that back up.”

Although immunity may wane, it does not disappear.

“We have not seen the data that show breakthrough infections leading to hospitalization, or being put on ventilators or dying from COVID,” Sifri said. “We’re seeing infections after vaccinations and that may be all it is. It is an effective vaccine. The question is where is the point where we may need a booster and that’s what the CDC and the FDA are going to be looking at.”

Shirley said the first groups vaccinated in the push to roll out the shots in winter and spring 2021 will be probably be the first to get a booster dose. That means those living in nursing homes and care facilities and health care workers would be first up for the boosters.