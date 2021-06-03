Sentara ends plans to merge with North Carolina-based hospital system

RICHMOND — Sentara, one of Virginia’s largest hospital systems, announced Wednesday that it was ending its pursuit of a merger with North Carolina-based Cone Health.

The two companies first announced their intention to consolidate in August, saying the merger could serve as a “model for the rest of the nation’s health care systems.” The move would have significantly expanded operations for Sentara, which currently operates 12 hospitals, including Martha Jefferson in Albemarle County, and dozens of affiliate medical centers in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Cone, which is based in Greensboro, has more than 150 locations, including five hospitals, three medical centers and six urgent care sites, according to its website.

A Wednesday news release offered few details on the decision to call off the merger, which had been expected to close in “mid 2021,” according to a release issued last year. In a joint statement, both systems said they realized that “each of our communities and key stakeholders require support and commitments from our respective organizations that are better served by remaining independent.”