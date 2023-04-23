University of Virginia President Jim Ryan dedicated his 12th Boston Marathon last Monday to the memories of the three students who were murdered at UVa last November.
“Carrying D’Sean, Devin, and Lavel’s names with me as I ran this week was a small way to demonstrate our community’s appreciation for their contributions to UVA and our support for their families and so many others who are still grieving this terrible loss,” Ryan said in a statement to The Daily Progress. “We all miss these young men every day, and we won’t ever forget them or the impact they made on the people around them.”
Ryan ran the 26.2-mile race in a navy blue uniform with a tank top that read “UVA Strong” with the young men’s football numbers—1, 15, 42—on the front and the names of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. written across the back.
“We will never forget them,” Ryan wrote on Twitter on the day of the marathon.
In the years since becoming UVa president in 2018, Ryan has run in support of Medical Center nurses and Madison House.