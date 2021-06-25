Printing a house? A Virginia first takes shape

Alquist CEO Zachary Mannheimer anticipates that finding and incentivizing buyers will be a straightforward process.

“We’ll show them the numbers. Your utility costs are going to be 50% less than a lumber home, plus the affordability of it ...," he said. "We know we can save at least 10% across the board versus a stick-built, likely higher than that once we look at the numbers.”

Mannheimer said the only real barrier keeping 3-D-printed housing from becoming the next big thing is scalability. While they plan to construct additional homes in Williamsburg, Exmore and Stanton, Iowa, this year — with more projects planned for 2022 — an additional BOD2 printer would allow a major expansion of the operation.

“This is the future, and many people will not accept it,” Mannheimer said. “We’ve been building homes the same way for a thousand years. The industry needs to adapt and change. Housing wasn’t affordable before the pandemic, now it’s really not affordable. We have to adapt, and technology is the way to do that.”