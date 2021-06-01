Policymakers are banking on trees to cut carbon. Forest experts say Virginia needs more seedlings.

“Think of nature as a technology. Think of trees as a technology,” he said. Then it’s just a matter of scaling up the technology — planting more trees — to absorb more and more carbon.

The foresters who work at Augusta are keenly aware of what’s coming down the pike.

“Folks engaged in [the carbon] market have told us that east of the Mississippi in the U.S., they see the availability of these types of seedlings in the 20 million per year range, which is a very, very small number,” said Zimmer. “We’d need a lot more seedlings than that just for the initiatives folks have in Virginia.”

Expansion already is under way at Crimora. The biennial budget passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam this spring allocated an extra $290,000 to the Department of Forestry to expand operations at the nursery.

McLaughlin said the plan is to increase the number of planted acres at Crimora from 18 to 20 this year, with another leap to 25 next year. A facility at New Kent where the agency conducts research and propagates seeds also could serve as space for more fields if needed.