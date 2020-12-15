One third of workers at largest service industry employers have paid sick leave

“People who don’t actually work frontline service sector jobs might think, ‘Look, if you’re really sick, you just stay home,’” he said. “But that’s a luxury few frontline workers can afford. They are not making very much and they are struggling for hours, even in good times. These workers are really living on the edge.”

In Virginia, a little over a third of service sector employees reported they couldn’t fully pay their utility bills at least once in the last year, according to Shift Project data. Twenty-three percent reported going hungry at least once in the same period, and 45 percent said they would find it difficult — if not impossible — to cover an unexpected $400 expense.

The issue is personal for Guzmán, who said she worked three jobs without paid time off when she first came to the U.S. But it’s still uncertain whether a paid sick leave policy — which has previously cleared the House on party-line votes — could make it through the Senate, where there’s historically been resistance even from Democratic legislators.