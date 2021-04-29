Nearly 10% of Virginians haven’t returned for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

According to Anderson, the department has no insight into why some Virginians aren’t following through with a second dose within the recommended time frame. But nationally, the CDC has pointed out that many people vaccinated in the early weeks of the campaign were long-term care residents and health care providers vaccinated at work, “which might have facilitated adherence to the recommended schedule.”

As vaccines become more accessible, scheduling can become more of a challenge. Many Virginians have reported that their second-dose appointment wasn’t scheduled at their first, requiring them to hunt for a second shot. In some cases, residents were turned away after trying to receive a second dose in a different location from their first.

Some residents have driven hours for their first dose and then struggled to find another appointment closer to home. The New York Times reported some people worried about the side effects sometimes associated with second doses, while others “felt that they were sufficiently protected with a single shot.”