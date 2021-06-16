Major staffing shortages beset Virginia’s child care providers

Nearly 10% of Virginia’s 6,047 licensed child care facilities were still closed as of May 28, according to data from the Virginia Department of Social Services. But even when centers reopen, they may be doing so with less capacity. The industry is still subject to the same masking, sanitation and distancing guidelines put in place last year. And because children younger than 12 still aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, Cutchins said facilities are still required to cohort children and employees in smaller groups.

“The bottom line is that it makes staffing and staffing patterns more difficult,” she said. Before the pandemic, for example, it was possible for one employee to watch two children from different classes if they arrived before the school day started. But under the current guidelines, those children would need to stay separate to lower the potential risk of exposure.

As a result, most providers need more staff than usual to reopen fully. Currently, many of those positions are going unfilled. Rich Schultz, president of Smart Beginnings of Greater Richmond, a nonprofit coalition focused on early childhood education, said his coalition began polling local providers and found that — of the 26 child care programs they’ve reached so far — 85% reported staffing shortages. In total, there were 114 open teaching positions across all of the facilities.