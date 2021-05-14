Karen’s out, Kobe’s in, and Charlotte and Liam are No. 1 for Virginia baby names

The latest data reflects Social Security card applications for 71,536 babies born in Virginia in 2020. That number was down almost 4% from the previous year — possibly indicating a decline in births during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Names can rise and fall in popularity based on events such as the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Jan. 26, 2020.

“With the untimely and tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna last year, his name jumped up in rank,” said Mallory Moss, who with her sister Jennifer Moss founded the BabyNames.com website and hosts the Baby Names Podcast.

That was evident nationwide and in Virginia:

• In 2019, only 14 babies born in the commonwealth were named Kobe, which ranked No. 503 in popularity that year. But last year, 49 babies in Virginia were named Kobe, and the name’s ranking jumped to No. 187.

• The number of babies named Gianna soared from 64 in 2019 to 163 last year, and that name’s popularity in Virginia went from No. 113 to No. 23.

Other names that rose in popularity during the past year in Virginia include Grady, Alijah and Kamari for boys and Beatrice, Kaia and Winter (cue the song) for girls.