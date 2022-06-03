James Madison's Montpelier rehires staff fired, suspended by ex-CEO

Within days of accepting the job, the new president of James Madison’s Montpelier reinstated the professional staff members fired and suspended by the Virginia historic site’s former executive, the home of the fourth U.S. president revealed Friday.

Interim President and CEO Elizabeth Chew shared the news Friday afternoon with Montpelier's friends and supporters via email.

“The last few months at Montpelier have presented many challenges,” Chew wrote. “We know it has been difficult for our supporters to watch Montpelier receive negative media attention and lose valued members of the team.

“Today, I am happy to report that following the establishment of structural parity between The Montpelier Foundation Board and the Montpelier Descendant Committee (MDC), our recently terminated and suspended colleagues are back onsite doing their jobs.”

Dr. Chew, who took office May 25, swiftly reinstated four staff members who on April 18 were terminated or suspended by the previous administration. She herself had been terminated from her former role as the plantation’s executive vice president and chief curator.

Backed by The Montpelier Foundation’s new board of directors, Chew lifted the suspension of Dr. Mary Furlong Minkoff, assistant director of archaeology and curator of archaeological collections, and field director Chris Pasch, on Thursday, May 26.

Dr. Matt Reeves, director of archaeology and landscape restoration, and communications director Christy Moriarty were rehired effective Monday, May 30, according to a post on montpelier.org, website of the Madison family’s Orange County seat.

Now committed to an equitable relationship with the Montpelier Descendants Committee, Montpelier is “poised to offer the public a more expansive history,” the historic site declared Friday.

The staff members’ reinstatements follow The Montpelier Foundation’s accomplishment of a historic milestone—“institutional empowerment of those descended from the plantation’s enslaved community,” it said.

"I am so excited to be back at Montpelier working with the people and artifacts that I love!” said Furlong-Minkoff, who joined Montpelier as its curator of archaeological collections in 2015. “I can't wait to work with the descendants, the board, my colleagues and our amazing archaeology volunteers to find new and innovative ways to tell the stories of the over 3 million artifacts in our collection."

“I'm delighted for the opportunity to rejoin the Montpelier community—and it truly is a community in every sense of the word because I received so much support during the weeks I was gone,” said Moriarty, who began her career at Montpelier in 2013 as tourism coordinator. “There is much work to be done, and I'm eager to collaborate with my colleagues and the new board to move Montpelier forward into the next chapter.”

Chew expressed optimism that Montpelier will recover from recent controversy over how the home of the Madisons and several hundred of their enslaved workers would, or would not, share governance with the slaves’ descendants.

The foundation board promised equal power-sharing with the MDC—a first for any presidential site—on June 16, 2021, withdrew the commitment on March 27 of this year, and finally kept its pledge on May 16.

“I’m so appreciative that after all that has happened, Chris, Christy, Mary, and Matt were willing to come back right away to continue the important work they have been doing,” Chew wrote. “The entire staff has been through so much these past few months, and their return has done much to boost morale and generate hope that as an organization, Montpelier will continue in the right direction.

“With the board’s inspiration and guidance, a productive partnership with the MDC, and the hard work of our exceptional staff, we can move forward as an example to the nation and the world of a new model for museums and cultural institutions,” she added.

James French, the foundation’s newly elected board chair, expressed similar thoughts.

“The board has the utmost respect for, and confidence in, these dedicated staff members who have worked for so many years to ensure that at Montpelier, we are telling whole-truth history,” French said. “We are grateful for their devotion to this mission and, more recently, for their support of the foundation’s commitment to achieving structural parity between the foundation board and the MDC.”

Chew and French are working to restore the foundation’s reputation and repair its relationships with the community.

“I am sure some of you have questions regarding Montpelier's future,” Chew wrote supporters Friday. “While I want to be clear that we have a long road of recovery ahead of us, we have a lot going in our favor: public excitement around structural parity, the unparalleled expertise of our new board members, the return of staff, and the support of our professional communities.

“With the new board, our partners in the MDC, the hard work of our exceptional staff, and your support, I am confident that we can get our financial house in order,” she wrote. “We can then move forward as an example to the nation and the world of a new model for museums and cultural institutions.”

On May 16, the foundation board achieved parity by appointing 11 new directors identified by the Montpelier Descendant Community to join its three previous MDC appointees.

On May 25 in a special meeting, the new TMF board appointed Chew as interim president and CEO and accepted the resignation of her predecessor, Roy F. Young II, which took effect that day.

In March, Chew told the Culpeper Star-Exponent that after more than 20 years of partnership with descendants, staff members repeatedly had been threatened with firing since 2020 for engaging with Montpelier’s enslaved community.

2020 is when Young and former foundation chairman Gene Hickok assumed their leadership posts.

In mid-May of this year, after serving four terms, Hickok stepped down from the foundation’s board.