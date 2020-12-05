With close ties to multiple candidates, Kaine says he’s not endorsing yet in Democratic primary for governor

Kaine has often praised McClellan, who like him came up through the world of Richmond politics, as an ascendant Democratic star. But it remains to be seen whether that relationship might translate to an endorsement for her rather than McAuliffe, who is expected to formally enter the race soon, bringing a bigger profile and legendary fundraising abilities.

McClellan’s campaign has spotlighted the Kaine association, rolling out endorsements from five Kaine administration alums willing to vouch for her policy chops and legislative relationships that they say will translate well to the Executive Branch.

That list includes new endorsements from Viola Baskerville, a former Richmond-area state delegate who served as Kaine’s secretary of administration, and Patrick Gottschalk, who was Kaine’s secretary of commerce.

In an interview, Baskerville said she’s backing McClellan partly because she wants to see a Black woman ascend to the top of the state policymaking world and signal Virginia is ready for the “next generation” of leadership.