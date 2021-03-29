What Virginia’s school outbreak dashboard can — and can’t — say about the risks of reopening

“I really can’t glean much from the numbers because I don’t have much context for them,” Bell said. But when schools do provide more information on an outbreak, it makes a difference.

Fishburne, for example, was the only school with one of the six largest outbreaks in the state to respond to an interview request from The Virginia Mercury. Communications director Chris Richmond said the school’s first outbreak of the school year was confirmed on Jan. 26 — when students returned from winter break just as cases were surging across the state.

“I think it had to do more with the time of year than anything else,” he said. While VDH reports there were a total of 26 infections, the school says that only 15 cadets and one faculty member tested positive when the Central Shenandoah Health District organized a mass screening event on campus.

When the results came back, Richmond said the school transitioned to online classes for two weeks. Students who tested positive were isolated in their own dorm rooms, and Fishburne canceled outside visitation for all but essential deliveries. Since then, the school hasn’t had another positive case, he said.