Votes in Congress: How Warner and Kaine voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's how Virginia's U.S. senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Oct. 30. The House was in recess.

Barrett for Supreme Court. Voting 52 for and 48 against, the Senate on Oct. 26 confirmed Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She had been a federal appeals judge since 2018 and University of Notre Dame law professor starting in 2002. Republicans said Barrett is a brilliant jurist and person of faith who would respect constitutional wording and the boundaries of settled law in her rulings. But Democrats called her a threat to established law in areas including abortion rights, health care, minorities' ballot access and LGBTQ rights.

A yes vote was to confirm Barrett as the 115th justice of the Supreme Court.

Voting no: Mark R. Warner (D); Tim Kaine (D).