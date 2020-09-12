 Skip to main content
Votes in Congress: How Virginia's U.S. senators voted this past week
WASHINGTON — Here's how Virginia's U.S. senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Sept. 11. The House was in recess.

GOP coronavirus package. Voting 52 for and 47 against, the Senate on Sept. 10 failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Republican-sponsored coronavirus relief package. Consisting of $300 billion in new spending and $350 billion in recycled funds, the bill (S 178) stopped well short of a competing $3.4 trillion measure passed by House Democrats in May. The Senate bill would fund supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 per week through the end of 2020 and a second round of Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans for small businesses, while erecting a shield against lawsuits for businesses taking reasonable steps to protect against COVID-19 exposure. The bill omitted aid passed by the House such as $1 trillion to help states and localities to avert layoffs, $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and $100 billion to help tenants pay rent.

In part, the Senate bill would provide $70 billion for K-12 education, including tax credits for private-school tuition; $31 billion for developing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics; $29.4 billion for the U.S. military; $29 billion for colleges and universities; $25 billion for public health services; $20 billion for farmers and ranchers; $15.5 billion for the National Institutes of Health; $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service; and $5 billion in aid to child care centers.

A yes vote was to advance the bill.

Voting no: Mark R. Warner (D); Tim Kaine (D).

Kaine - Warner

Tim Kaine (from left) and Mark R. Warner

Thomas Voting Reports Inc.

