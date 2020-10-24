Votes in Congress: How Virginia's U.S. senators voted this past week

Anti-poverty investments by banks. Voting 43 for and 48 against, the Senate on Oct. 19 cleared the way for a Trump administration regulatory rollback that would allow banks to skirt anti-poverty objectives of the 1977 Community Reinvestment Act. A civil rights law, the CRA gives banks incentives to issue loans for economic development and affordable housing in low- and moderate-income communities where they have branches. In part, the rollback would allow banks to comply with the law by meeting broad criteria rather than specific social and economic obligations in poor communities. On this vote, the Senate turned back a Democratic-sponsored measure (HJ Res 90) to block the new rule, which has not yet taken effect.