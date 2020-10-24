 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Votes in Congress: How Virginia's U.S. senators voted this past week
0 comments
top story

Votes in Congress: How Virginia's U.S. senators voted this past week

  • 0

WASHINGTON — Here's how area senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Oct. 23. The House was in recess.

Anti-poverty investments by banks. Voting 43 for and 48 against, the Senate on Oct. 19 cleared the way for a Trump administration regulatory rollback that would allow banks to skirt anti-poverty objectives of the 1977 Community Reinvestment Act. A civil rights law, the CRA gives banks incentives to issue loans for economic development and affordable housing in low- and moderate-income communities where they have branches. In part, the rollback would allow banks to comply with the law by meeting broad criteria rather than specific social and economic obligations in poor communities. On this vote, the Senate turned back a Democratic-sponsored measure (HJ Res 90) to block the new rule, which has not yet taken effect.

A yes vote opposed a weakening of the Community Reinvestment Act.

Voting yes: Mark R. Warner (D).

Not voting: Tim Kaine (D).

GOP coronavirus package. Voting 51 for and 44 against, the Senate on Oct. 21 failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Republican-sponsored $500 billion coronavirus-relief package (S 178). The measure included funds to expand unemployment benefits; extend the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses; build protective features at K-12 schools; expand COVID-19 testing; advance vaccine development; and take other steps to deal with the pandemic. Democrats called the bill small-bore compared with a $2.2 trillion measure recently passed by the House, noting that it omitted benefits including $1,200 stimulus payments to individuals; aid for renters and homeowners; expanded child tax credits; and funding for postal operations, election security and the 2020 Census.

A yes vote was to advance the Republican bill.

Voting no: Warner, Kaine.

Kaine - Warner

Tim Kaine (from left) and Mark R. Warner

— Thomas Voting Reports Inc.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt. & Politics

Virginia budget negotiators reach deal

  • +2

It has taken almost as long as a regular 60-day session of the General Assembly, but budget negotiators have reached agreement on revisions to the two-year spending plan that appear not to cross lines that Gov. Ralph Northam had drawn for a budget bill he would be willing to sign in the face of economic uncertainly in a public health emergency.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert