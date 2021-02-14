Votes in Congress: How Virginia's U.S. senators voted last week

Constitutional objection. Voting 56 for and 44 against, the Senate on Feb. 9 agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of former President Trump is constitutional. This dispensed with a Republican argument that Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office, could not be tried by the Senate because he was a private citizen. Democrats said that under that logic, presidents could commit high crimes and misdemeanors in their last days in office and escape accountability. They noted that the presidential oath of office, which is written into the Constitution, forbids the commission of impeachable offenses on all days of a presidential term. The oath requires presidents to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." Democrats also cited a letter debunking the GOP argument signed by more than 150 constitutional scholars and judges of all ideologies.