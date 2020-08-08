You have permission to edit this article.
Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week
Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

WASHINGTON — Here's how Virginia's U.S. senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Aug. 7. The House was in recess.

Deputy secretary of energy. Voting 79 for and 16 against, the Senate on Aug. 4 confirmed Mark W. Menezes as deputy secretary of energy. His duties will include overseeing the $35 billion Department of Energy budget and helping to manage the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Menezes had served as an under secretary of energy since 2017, and before that he was chief counsel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and worked for the American Electric Power Company and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting yes: Tim Kaine (D).

Not voting: Mark R. Warner (D).

Barring TikTok from government devices. On a non-record vote, the Senate on Aug. 6 passed a bill (S 3455) that would require federal agencies to remove the Chinese social messaging app TikTok from government-issued smartphones and computers, as the Department of Defense already has done. TikTok, which is used to make music videos, resides on more than 80 million devices in America, including some operated by federal workers. Critics say TikTok collects voluminous personal data on users for potential or actual sharing with the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party. 

The bill is now before the House.

Kaine - Warner

Tim Kaine (from left) and Mark R. Warner

Thomas Voting Reports Inc.

