Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

Adopting 117th Congress house rules. Voting 217 for and 206 against, the House on Jan. 4 adopted rules to govern its operations during the 117th Congress. The package (H Res 8) was added to a body of standing rules that has controlled House proceedings since the first Congress in 1789. The new rules would require committees to disclose "truth in testimony" information in real time about witnesses at hearings. This would inform members and the public — before and during the sessions — about any financial or fiduciary interest witnesses have in the topic under discussion. In addition, the rules would: