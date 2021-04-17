Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

Equal pay for women. Voting 217 for and 210 against, the House on April 15 passed a bill (HR 7) to tighten current federal law against gender-based wage discrimination and prevent employers from paying women less than men for equivalent work. Sponsors of the bill said full-time female workers receive 82 cents for every dollar paid to male counterparts. The legislation would prohibit wage discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy or childbirth. Employers challenged in court would have to show that wage disparities are based on factors other than sex — such as education, training or experience — and are a business necessity. Civil penalties would be increased, punitive and compensatory damages would no longer be capped, class action lawsuits would be facilitated, and retaliation would be prohibited against workers disclosing pay information or making inquiries or complaints. Salary history could not be used in the hiring process or in setting pay levels, so that pay gaps would not follow workers from one job to the next. Federal agencies would collect more pay information from employers.