Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

Workplace accommodations for pregnancy. Voting 315 for and 101 against, the House on May 14 passed a bill (HR 1065) that would require private-sector firms and government agencies with at least 15 employees to provide reasonable workplace accommodations for workers and job applicants who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The bill would not require employers to make accommodations that impose undue hardship on their operations. GOP critics said it gave insufficient protections to religious organizations.

Nullifying Trump administration banking rule. Voting 52 for and 47 against, the Senate on May 11 nullified a six-month-old Trump administration rule that has made it easier for state-regulated predatory lenders to use fleeting alliances with national banks and federal savings associations to avoid state banking regulations including usury rules capping interest rates. The federal institutions involved in such arrangements are not answerable to state regulations. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency published the rule on Oct. 30, 2020. With this vote, the Senate adopted a resolution (SJ Res 15) that would revoke it by means of the Congressional Review Act. Defenders said the rule rightfully allows national banks to become the lender of record if they have put up the money and signed their name at the time of origination. They said nullification would penalize community banks that partner with Internet-based financial institutions ("fintechs") to expand their portfolios.