Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

Expanding federally funded apprenticeships. Voting 246 for and 140 against, the House on Nov. 20 passed a bill (HR 8294) that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for jobs in traditional industries such as manufacturing, transportation and construction, it also would fund instruction and on-the-job training for specialized fields such as early childhood education, advanced health care and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities for persons with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. The bill drew Republican opposition, in part, because it quashed the Trump administration's Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs, which receive federal funding but operate with few regulations and are not welcoming to unions.