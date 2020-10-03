Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

$2.2 trillion for coronavirus relief. Voting 214 for and 207 against, the House on Oct. 1 approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 925) that would authorize $600 per week in added jobless benefits through January and a second round of stimulus payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to families up to certain income levels, plus expanded child tax credits. The bill also provides, in part, $436 billion for state, local, tribal and territorial governments; $182 billion for K-12 schools; $120 billion for restaurants; $75 billion for coronavirus testing, tracing and isolation; $57 billion for child care centers; $50 billion for tenants' rental assistance; $50 billion for hospitals serving poor communities; $50 billion in grants to small businesses; $39 billion for colleges and universities; $28.3 billion for airline payrolls; $28 billion for vaccine procurement, distribution and education; $21 billion in homeowner mortgage aid; $15 billion to sustain the Postal Service; and $3.6 billion to boost ballot security and voter participation in this year's elections.