Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

Removing Greene from committees. Voting 230 for and 198 against, the House on Feb. 4 took away the committee assignments of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in response to her false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. Greene has claimed no airplane struck the Pentagon on 9/11, the Clintons were behind the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy, Jr., that the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings never occurred and a Jewish-guided laser beam from space caused California wildfires. She aligned herself as recently as July with the conspiracy cult QAnon. The first-term lawmaker from Georgia's 14th District had been assigned to two panels: Budget, and Education and Labor. This vote left her with no committee seats.