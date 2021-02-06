Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

WASHINGTON — Here's how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the week ending Feb. 5:
House
Removing Greene from committees. Voting 230 for and 198 against, the House on Feb. 4 took away the committee assignments of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in response to her false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. Greene has claimed no airplane struck the Pentagon on 9/11, the Clintons were behind the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy, Jr., that the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings never occurred and a Jewish-guided laser beam from space caused California wildfires. She aligned herself as recently as July with the conspiracy cult QAnon. The first-term lawmaker from Georgia's 14th District had been assigned to two panels: Budget, and Education and Labor. This vote left her with no committee seats.
A yes vote was to strip Greene of her committee assignments.
Voting yes: Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Voting no: Bob Good, R-5th.
Plan for budget reconciliation. Voting 218 for and 212 against, the House on Feb. 3 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (H Con Res 11) that would allow President Biden's $1.9 trillion package of Covid-19 relief measures to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote in coming weeks. The resolution triggers the "budget reconciliation" process that protects specified measures from filibusters. Reconciliation is used to expedite complex legislation that affects spending and revenue levels and the national debt. Reconciliation can be used once per fiscal year. The current fiscal year began last Oct. 1, and another budget resolution for fiscal 2022 is due this spring.
A yes vote was to adopt the budget resolution.
Voting yes: Spanberger.
Voting no: Good.
Federally funded apprenticeships. Voting 247 for and 173 against, the House on Feb. 5 passed a bill (HR 447) that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for employment in traditional industries such as manufacturing and construction, it also would fund apprenticeships in specialized fields including early childhood education, advanced health care and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities for persons with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. The bill drew Republican opposition, in part, because it quashed the Trump administration's Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs, which receive federal funding but operate with few regulations and are unwelcoming to unions.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Spanberger.
Voting no: Good.
Senate
Plan for budget reconciliation. Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Feb. 5 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (S Con Res 5) under which President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief bill could be passed by simple majority vote in coming weeks. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. The resolution triggers the "budget reconciliation" process that protects specified measures from filibusters. Reconciliation is used to expedite complex legislation that affects spending and revenue levels and the national debt. Reconciliation can be used once per fiscal year. The current fiscal year began last Oct. 1, and another budget resolution for fiscal 2022 is due this spring.
A yes vote was to advance the administration's pandemic-relief legislation.
Voting yes: Mark R. Warner (D); Tim Kaine (D).
Mayorkas for homeland security secretary. Voting 56 for and 43 against, the Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 61, as secretary of homeland security. The son of a holocaust survivor and native of Cuba, he is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. Mayorkas was deputy DHS secretary and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President Barack Obama.
A yes vote was to confirm Mayorkas.
Voting yes: Warner, Kaine.
Buttigieg for transportation secretary. Voting 86 for and 13 against, the Senate on Feb. 2 approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg, 39, as secretary of transportation, making him the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.
A yes vote was to confirm Buttigieg.
Voting yes: Warner, Kaine.
— Thomas Roll Call Reports