Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

WASHINGTON — Here's how area House members voted on major issues during the week ending Jan. 15. The Senate was in recess.
Impeaching Trump. Voting 232 for and 197 against, the House on Jan. 13 adopted an article of impeachment (H Res 24) charging President Donald Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. A Senate trial on the article will be held after President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. The vote followed the House's impeachment of Trump in December 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, making him the only president to be impeached twice. The article included wording from Section 3 of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment, which bars from future government office any federal or state official who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States or given "aid or comfort to the enemies ...."
All 222 Democrats supported the article and 197 of the 207 Republicans who voted were opposed to it. The 10 Republicans voting for impeachment were Reps. David Valadao of Caifornia, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, John Katko of New York, Peter Meijer and Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
A yes vote was to impeach the president.
Voting yes: Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Voting no: Bob Good, R-5th.
Removing Trump by 25th Amendment. Voting 223 for and 205 against, the House on Jan. 12 passed a non-binding resolution (H Res 21) calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment proceedings to remove President Trump from office. Pence already had announced he would not do so. Under Section 4 of the amendment, if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members declare in writing to the president pro tempore of the Senate and speaker of the House that the president "is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," the vice president immediately becomes acting president with full executive duties and powers.
A yes vote was to use the 25th Amendment to remove the president.
Voting yes: Spanberger.
Voting no: Good.
— Thomas Roll Call Reports