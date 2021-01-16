Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

Impeaching Trump. Voting 232 for and 197 against, the House on Jan. 13 adopted an article of impeachment (H Res 24) charging President Donald Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. A Senate trial on the article will be held after President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. The vote followed the House's impeachment of Trump in December 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, making him the only president to be impeached twice. The article included wording from Section 3 of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment, which bars from future government office any federal or state official who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States or given "aid or comfort to the enemies ...."