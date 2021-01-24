Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Jan. 22:

HouseWaiver for defense secretary. Voting 326 for and 78 against, the House on Jan. 21 approved a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though he has been out of uniform for less than the seven-year hiatus required by law in keeping with the American principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Voting no: Bob Good, R-5th.

SenateWaiver for defense secretary. Voting 69 for and 27 against, the Senate on Jan. 21 joined the House (above) in granting a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though seven years have not lapsed since his retirement.

A yes vote was to send the bill to President Biden.

Voting yes: Mark R. Warner (D); Tim Kaine (D).