Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Jan. 22:
HouseWaiver for defense secretary. Voting 326 for and 78 against, the House on Jan. 21 approved a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though he has been out of uniform for less than the seven-year hiatus required by law in keeping with the American principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Voting no: Bob Good, R-5th.
SenateWaiver for defense secretary. Voting 69 for and 27 against, the Senate on Jan. 21 joined the House (above) in granting a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though seven years have not lapsed since his retirement.
A yes vote was to send the bill to President Biden.
Voting yes: Mark R. Warner (D); Tim Kaine (D).
Haines for national intelligence director. Voting 84 for and 10 against, the Senate on Jan. 20 confirmed Avril D. Haines, 51, as director of national intelligence, elevating her as the first woman to lead the U.S. intelligence community. Created in response to 9/11, her office is charged with overseeing the 16 U.S. civilian and military spy agencies. An attorney and trained physicist, Haines was deputy director of the CIA from 2013-2015, the first woman to hold that office, and before that a top aide to former President Obama on security issues.
A yes vote was to confirm Haines.
Voting yes: Warner, Kaine.
Austin for defense secretary. Voting 92 for and three against, the Senate on Jan. 22 confirmed retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III as secretary of defense. He is the first African American to hold the position in its 74-year history. When Austin, 67, retired from active duty in April 2016, he was leader of the U.S. Central Command. He was the last commanding general in Iraq between 2010-2011 and directed the drawdown of U.S. troops there.
A yes vote was to confirm Austin.
Voting yes: Warner, Kaine.
— Thomas Roll Call Reports