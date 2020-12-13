Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted last week

Broussard for FEC. On a vote of 92 for and four against, the Senate on Dec. 9 confirmed Shana M. Broussard for a seat on the Federal Election Commission. The agency's first African American commissioner, Broussard had been an FEC staff attorney, and before that she was an attorney with the IRS and an assistant district attorney in New Orleans. Her confirmation, along with that of two other commissioners recently, gives the agency a full slate of six commissioners for the first time since 2017. A post-Watergate panel, the FEC is charged with enforcing campaign-finance laws in federal contests, disclosing candidates' campaign-finance data to the public, enforcing rules for contributions and spending and supervising the public funding of presidential elections.