Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Feb. 27:
House
Outlawing discrimination based on sexual orientation. Voting 224 for and 206 against, the House on Feb. 25 passed a bill (HR 5) that would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Fair Housing Act of 1968 to protect LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) individuals against discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The proposed Equality Act also would expand the Civil Rights Act's listing of public accommodations to include retail stores, banks and transportation and health care services, and it would designate sexual characteristics as a protected class in public accommodations. In addition, the bill would prohibit the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1994 from being invoked to sanction discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Voting no: Bob Good, R-5th.
Protecting Grand Canyon, wilderness. Voting 227 for and 200 against, the House on Feb. 26 passed a bill (HR 803) that would protect more than 3 million acres of public land in the West as wilderness while putting a permanent ban on uranium mining claims on 1.2 million acres of federally owned land surrounding Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona.
In part, the bill would protect from development more than 1 million unspoiled acres in Colorado, 258,400 acres in Washington, 924,700 acres in California and large swaths of public land in Oregon while expanding the National Wild and Scenic River System by adding 460 miles of protected waterways in Washington and 480 miles in California.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Spanberger.
Voting no: Good.
Blocking Biden energy orders. Voting 204 for and 221 against, the House on Feb. 26 defeated a Republican bid to prevent HR 803 (above) from becoming law until after President Biden has rescinded executive orders aimed at transforming the U.S. energy economy from one based on fossil fuels to clean energy over the next three decades.
A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Voting yes: Good.
Voting no: Spanberger.
Approving $1.9 trillion in virus relief. Voting 219-212, the House on Feb. 27 approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 1319) that would expand unemployment benefits by $400 per week from March 14 through Aug. 29; deliver payments of $1,400 per person to individuals earning up to $75,000 and couples up to $150,000; raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour by 2025; permanently expand the Child Tax Credit in a way that could reduce child poverty by up to 40%; expand Paycheck Protection Program benefits for small businesses and nonprofits; establish a $25 billion grant program for the restaurant industry; increase Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for a large number of the uninsured; fund the reopening of K-12 schools; and deliver $350 billion to state, county, city, tribal and territorial governments.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Spanberger.
Voting no: Good.
Senate
Granholm for energy secretary. Voting 64 for and 35 against, the Senate on Feb. 25 confirmed Jennifer M. Granholm, 62, as secretary of energy. She was the first female governor of Michigan and also served as Michigan's attorney general, the first woman to hold that post.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Mark R. Warner (D); Tim Kaine (D).
Vilsack for agriculture secretary. Voting 92 for and seven against, the Senate on Feb. 23 confirmed Thomas J. Vilsack, 70, as secretary of agriculture. A former governor of Iowa, he served as agriculture secretary throughout both terms of the Obama presidency.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Warner, Kaine.
Thomas-Greenfield for U.N. envoy. Voting 78 for and 21 against, the Senate on Feb. 23 confirmed Linda Thomas-Greenfield, 68, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. A 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service, she served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs under President Obama.