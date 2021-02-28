Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted last week

In part, the bill would protect from development more than 1 million unspoiled acres in Colorado, 258,400 acres in Washington, 924,700 acres in California and large swaths of public land in Oregon while expanding the National Wild and Scenic River System by adding 460 miles of protected waterways in Washington and 480 miles in California.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Spanberger.

Voting no: Good.

Blocking Biden energy orders. Voting 204 for and 221 against, the House on Feb. 26 defeated a Republican bid to prevent HR 803 (above) from becoming law until after President Biden has rescinded executive orders aimed at transforming the U.S. energy economy from one based on fossil fuels to clean energy over the next three decades.

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: Good.

Voting no: Spanberger.