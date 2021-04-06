Virginia to pilot COVID-19 testing program in public schools

The state is in the beginning stages of launching the pilot program, but Forlano said she aims to provide testing resources to every local school division that requests them. If a school expressed interest, VDH would send them free test kits and provide more information on the best practices for deploying them. The department also plans to launch a new website in the next week with a public testing toolkit and more information on the pilot program.

Forlano said VDH has been collaborating with other health departments in states that have launched similar programs. Both Maryland and North Carolina, for example, have been testing in schools with BinaxNOW kits. The concept is better known as “screening testing” — a way to identify potential cases even if students and staff aren’t showing symptoms.

The logistics of the program are complicated and often depend on the infrastructure and needs in individual communities or schools, according to Forlano. The end goal is stopping cases before they enter the building and potentially spread among students and staff. But there are multiple ways of deploying the tests. Some schools do pre-admission screening — testing students and staff before reopening the building. Others have launched weekly or even twice-a-week testing.