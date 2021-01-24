Virginia street cycling safety bill mimics Delaware law

“In Alexandria, our police have responded to resident complaints and invested massive resources to ticketing cyclists who don’t come to a complete stop at stop signs,” Durham said. “I’d like to see improved performance by cyclists to yield at intersections, especially for pedestrians, and I think this proposed law combined with local education can get us there.”

Smooth passage?

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond and the Senate patron of the legislation, said he doesn’t expect any bumps along the road to the bill's passage.

“I haven’t heard anything negative about it, and I don’t expect any opposition,” he said. “I don’t see why there would be any angst with bicyclists treating a stop sign as a yield sign. Who could object to changing lanes to pass? I don’t see a problem with letting people ride two abreast.”

Morrissey agreed to carry the Senate version of the bill after a chance encounter with Tyndall at the Fall Line Trail in Henrico. As a fan of the Virginia Capital Trail and an alumnus of that facility’s Cap2Cap ride, Morrissey’s support for the proposed legislation goes beyond diligent constituent services.