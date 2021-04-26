Virginia still ranks last in nation for quickly resolving issues with unemployment benefits

RICHMOND — Despite assurances that state officials were working to address long delays in processing unemployment claims, Virginia continues to rank last in the country in key performance metrics tracked by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The federal data shows the situation has only gotten worse as the pandemic continued, even as businesses have begun reopening and new claims have dropped.

The number of disputed claims reviewed within three weeks — the maximum amount of time federal officials say it should take — dropped from 4.1% at the end of last year to 2.4% in the first three months of this year. Both figures put Virginia dead last in federal rankings.

For claims awaiting appeal, the average wait time now sits at 247 days, the third highest in the country, according to the Department of Labor.

In practice, that means some Virginians will have been left waiting a year or more for financial assistance that was intended to serve as an emergency stop gap after an unexpected job loss.

It’s unclear why Virginia’s unemployment insurance program has fared so poorly, but advocates for people stuck in the queue say the state has been slow to realize the severity of the problem.