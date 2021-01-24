Virginia Senate repeals ban on abortion coverage for state exchange plans

RICHMOND — For the last decade, Virginia has banned private plans on the state’s health insurance exchange from covering abortions in all but narrow circumstances.

But in an almost entirely party-line vote on Friday, the state Senate passed a bill from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, that would remove that prohibition in state code.

It’s one of the lingering barriers to abortion access in Virginia, which McClellan and other legislators have been on a push to roll back for years — with much more success since Democrats took control of both General Assembly chambers in 2019.

“This is an issue that I’ve been fighting on for a really long time,” McClellan said in a phone interview on Friday. “And this is just the next step in protecting access to reproductive health here in Virginia.”

The bill does not require insurance carriers on the exchange to offer abortion coverage. And federal subsidies that help cover the cost of the plans on the exchange are still prohibited from covering any abortion services that don’t fall under the narrow constraints of the Hyde Amendment, which carves out exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest or those that could endanger a patient’s life.