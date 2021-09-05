Virginia’s Redistricting Commission has its first draft maps. They look … normal?

To draw new districts by early October, the commission is splitting the state up into eight regions. The first maps focused on Fairfax and Arlington counties and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax. The commission began with that region partly because it’s not politically competitive and doesn’t have the same Voting Rights Act concerns as regions where Black voters make up a larger segment of the population.

Two sets of consultants, one Republican and one Democratic, have been hired to prepare maps the commission will use as a starting point.

How the various proposals will be merged or whittled down remains an open question.

“Are they trying to come up with maps together?,” Democratic commissioner James Abrenio asked at Thursday’s meeting, which was held virtually due to a COVID-19 exposure at an in-person meeting the previous week.

A lawyer for the commission said the consultants hadn’t had much time to compare notes before the meeting but they may be able to find areas of overlap as the process moves forward.

Though the switch to an independent commission, a change voters approved last year, was pitched as a way to bring more transparency to the redistricting process, several speakers encouraged the commission to do better on that front.