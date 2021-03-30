Virginia’s new big tech-backed data privacy law is the nation’s second. Critics say it doesn’t go far enough.

Consumers will also have the right to opt out of having their data used for targeted advertising, sold to other companies or compiled into a personal profile used to analyze or predict behavior.

Companies whose business models rely on such data would have to create “data protection assessments” for targeted advertising, profiling and other sensitive uses of data. Those assessments would have to weigh the benefits of a certain data practice against potential risks to consumers.

Those assessments would not be available to the general public, because the law states they are exempt from the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. However, the records would be available to the state in an enforcement action.

Parents and legal guardians would be able to invoke data protections on behalf of children under 13, but teenagers would have to act independently to assert control over their data.

How will those rights be protected? Enforcement of the law will be handled exclusively by the Attorney General’s Office, a setup that prohibits individual consumers from suing companies if they feel their data privacy rights have been violated.