Virginia reopens one of five state-run mental hospitals to new admissions

Those widespread staffing shortages created “dangerous” conditions for both patients and employees, Land said. Within the first week of July, there were 63 serious injuries among staff and patients, with an average of 4.5 serious incidents across the hospital system every day. Mandatory overtime and high census levels also led to a slew of resignations — including 108 in the two weeks preceding Land’s decision.

Since then, the agency has reduced the census by 17.5% across the five closed facilities and 12.4% statewide, Cunningham said. There is still no estimated date for when the remaining four hospitals will reopen to new admissions.

The closures have had a ripple effect across Virginia’s mental health system. State hospitals are often the only residential treatment option for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Even before the halt in admissions, acute bed shortages often left patients stranded in local emergency rooms — sometimes for days — as community responders searched for treatment options.

Catawba’s reopening will only make a small dent in the underlying problem. “State hospitals that are still open shouldered the burden of diversions from their sister hospitals and are now at 100% capacity with staffing concerns of their own,” DBHDS stated. “This crisis continues to be fluid and intense across the commonwealth.”