Virginia Redistricting Commission is down one GOP citizen member

RICHMOND — A former coal mining executive from Bristol is resigning from the Virginia Redistricting Commission, leaving the bipartisan body temporarily down one Republican citizen and forcing the politically delicate body to fill a vacancy for the first time.

The resignation of Marvin W. Gilliam Jr., a Wise native whose family-owned coal company was acquired by Massey Energy, went into effect Wednesday, according to an announcement at the end of a redistricting meeting Tuesday.

Gilliam, who had called in to Tuesday’s meeting while most members met in Richmond in person, did not explain the reason for his abrupt resignation.

“I’ve just enjoyed my time here. I wish I could’ve met people in person. It would’ve been much more fulfilling I think,” Gilliam said. “I do wish everyone good luck moving forward. You have a difficult task ahead of you and I wish you the best.”

Gilliam did not immediately respond to an email asking why he is resigning.