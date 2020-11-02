Virginia ranks worst in nation for timely review of some unemployment claims

Of the 90,000 claims pending, Fogg said most involve questions about whether a person voluntarily quit or was fired for good cause — both of which would make them ineligible for benefits. Another 15,000 had their unemployment benefits cut off after an employer reported they declined a job offer.

She said the commission cleared another 27,000 pending applications last month in which an applicant would not be eligible for payments even if approved because they never submitted a weekly claim.

No recent statistics are available on the outcome of determinations, but data from before the pandemic began generally supports the commission’s assertion that many of the claimants in queue will ultimately be deemed ineligible. About 80% of people whose applications required review were rejected in the first three months of the year, according to the Department of Labor.

But that still leaves thousands of workers who are entitled to benefits waiting months with little in the way of a safety net.

Webb, who applied in May and only received her first check last week, said she got stuck in the backlog because her employer asked her to resign rather than fire her or lay her off. To stay current on her bills, she at one point began making and selling egg rolls out of a friend’s ice cream truck.