Virginia policymakers have a lot of work left to do on marijuana legalization

The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority will be an independent agency governing the new industry. Gov. Ralph Northam will appoint its chief executive officer in the coming days.

The regulatory process also will be driven by the three boards.

In the coming days, Northam also will make public his appointments to a five-person Board of Directors of the Cannabis Control Authority, which must be confirmed by the legislature.

As the launch of the legal market nears, it will create the regulations for the legal market. For manufacturers, as an example, regulators will have to issue guidance on packaging and labels for marijuana products. They’ll also issue standards for cultivation, sanitation and testing of marijuana production and the product.

The state also will create the Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council, a 21-member board that will issue binding opinions on regulations that have to do with public health.

The state also will create a 20-member Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Board. It will be responsible for doling out the 30% in marijuana revenues that the state decided to direct to “persons, families, and communities historically and disproportionately targeted and affected by drug enforcement,” according to the law.