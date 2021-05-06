Virginia officials ask to delay lawsuit over unemployment insurance delays

The Virginia Employment Commission’s lawyers contended in a filing that the standard 30-day deadline to respond was insufficient given the complexity of the case. They posited that there would be no harm in granting additional time.

“The scope of this lawsuit is broad and the issues presented are factually complex,” the commission’s lawyer wrote. “There are complex issues bearing on this court’s subject matter jurisdiction that require thoughtful consideration. Counsel requires additional time to investigate and analyze these claims so that it may fulfill its professional obligations to [Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie] Hess to conduct an appropriate factual investigation and present a well-reasoned response to this court and the parties.”

Lawyers for the plaintiff countered that none of the issues raised in the lawsuit is new to the Virginia Employment Commission, noting they had first brought their concerns to the state six months ago.

And unlike the state, they worried that additional delays would lead to significant harm.

“Defendant’s failures have led to homelessness, hunger and misery for vulnerable citizens who have the legal right to expect that its government follows the Constitution and statutory law, and those harms continue each day this process is delayed,” they wrote.