Virginia municipal utilities face more than $88 million in unpaid bills

RICHMOND — More than half a million municipal utility customers in Virginia were at least 30 days behind on their bills as of Dec. 15, with arrearages totaling more than $88 million statewide, a Commission on Local Government report presented last week found.

Most of those accounts were even further behind, with more than 423,000 accounts at least 60 days in arrears.

The data, which was collected in response to a budget provision negotiated during the special legislative session this fall, paints the clearest picture yet of the challenges facing municipal utilities that serve customers struggling to pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic constriction.

Unlike investor-owned utilities such as Dominion Energy and Columbia Gas of Virginia, municipal utilities often operate on thin margins and have little access to cash. Whether they should be included in a statewide moratorium on service cutoffs due to nonpayment of bills was a hotly debated topic during the General Assembly’s special session to address COVID-19 and criminal justice this fall.