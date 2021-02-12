Virginia might scrap its defunct same-sex marriage ban. Most GOP legislators aren’t on board

RICHMOND — Fifteen years ago, more than 1.3 million Virginians said marriage should only mean a union between a man and a woman and same-sex couples shouldn’t be entitled to similar status that would give them the same rights under the law as straight couples.

That was the view of 57% of Virginians who voted in 2006, more than enough to put a same-sex marriage ban in the state Constitution.

Much has changed since then. And Democratic lawmakers want to give a new generation of Virginians an opportunity to make a different statement in 2022.

The General Assembly is advancing a proposal to put a question on the ballot asking voters if they want to strip the now-defunct gay marriage ban out of the Constitution. That ban has been functionally moot since 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal nationwide after ruling the right to marry is fundamental.

“This would remove a stain on the Constitution,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, a sponsor of the proposed amendment who in 2003 became the first openly gay Virginian to win a seat in the General Assembly.