Virginia might abandon vaccine scheduling software amid persistent problems

“Depending on how all of that goes, I could see a pretty likely scenario where we depart altogether,” he said.

It would be the third major shift since the start of Virginia’s vaccine rollout in mid-December. Like many states, Virginia also tried — and mostly abandoned — a software system distributed across the country by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Called VAMS, it also created multiple challenges for local health departments. One of the biggest was its inability to create closed vaccine clinics that were only visible to those eligible for the events (teachers or seniors, for instance). In practice, this meant that anyone who logged into VAMS to book an appointment could view and register for clinics anywhere in the state, and sometimes even farther.

Cat Long, a spokeswoman for the Richmond-Henrico Health District, said VAMS recently resolved that particular issue. That’s led her district to readopt the system after recognizing the ongoing challenges with PrepMod.

But other local health officials said PrepMod also has the advantage of being user-friendly, which made it more accessible to many of their residents.