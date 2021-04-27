Virginia isn’t eliminating accelerated math courses. But it’s one of many states rethinking math education.

What will happen to accelerated courses?

Nothing, according to Lane. It’s true that some math classes may be renamed or restructured under VMPI. But ultimately, local school districts retain the authority to develop accelerated programs and decide which students are eligible for them.

“Absolutely acceleration is not going away in mathematics courses in Virginia,” he said. “If a student needs an accelerated pathway, they will absolutely be able to do that.”

Since the initiative is still in the early phases of development, VDOE had few details on what implementation might look like. Parker said there’s a possibility that some students could be separated into a faster-paced version of essential math courses. But a core concept of the program is also making sure that math coursework is aligned with other classes.

“The whole idea is that in ninth grade, 10th grade, all students are in the same science class, all the students are in the same English class, all students are in the same history class,” she said. “But right now, many times, not all students are in the same math class.” As a result, math education is often siloed, giving students little sense of its relevance or connection to other fields.