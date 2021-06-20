Virginia is changing expectations for child care providers to put focus on early education

Increased federal focus on early education has helped the transition. Historically, VDOE has struggled to oversee and improve K-12 school divisions, largely due to a lack of adequate funding from the Virginia General Assembly. But the state’s efforts to improve its child care system have been assisted by an $8 million federal grant and multiple rounds of COVID-19 relief funds.

That federal funding also allowed the department to offer $1,500 bonuses to some teachers, helping to reduce turnover rates in an industry that typically pays less than $12 an hour. It was especially effective among teachers who received the payment in multiple installments, according to research from UVa.

Since the start of the pandemic, that bonus has been boosted to $2,000 through a mix of state and federal money, Conway said. And for the next year, it will be offered to every teacher who participates in the new assessment program — part of an effort to incentivize the coming changes.

“We’re working hard right now to make sure we can sustain that,” she added. “You can train an educator on how to provide a warm and caring classroom, you can train her on an incredible curriculum, but if she leaves, all of that investment walks out the door.”

What won’t change