Virginia got just one bidder for a $100M+ radio project. A key legislator wasn’t happy about it

RICHMOND — Motorola was the only company interested in bidding on an expensive project to update Virginia’s statewide public safety radio system, an outcome that led a competitor to complain the process was one-sided and drew scrutiny from a top lawmaker.

The Statewide Agencies Radio System, or STARS, began with a $329 million contract between the state and Motorola in 2004, with the goal of establishing a 24/7, digital voice and data communications system used by nearly two dozen state agencies.

Much of that equipment is now aging out, and the General Assembly has already allocated up to $120 million in bond proceeds to pay for replacements and upgrades. Another $40 million is expected to be allocated before the project’s estimated completion in the summer of 2023.

When Virginia State Police procurement officials issued a request for proposals for new radio equipment this summer and convened a mandatory pre-bid meeting for companies interested in the project, only Motorola and its partners showed up, according to state procurement records.

L3Harris Technologies, a Motorola competitor with an office in Lynchburg, says there’s a reason they took a pass: They felt the project specifications were written in a way that locked in Motorola as the winner.