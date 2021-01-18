Virginia GOP meeting ends with heated outbursts as members reconsider convention

Party Chairman Rich Anderson told members that the committee would reconvene this coming weekend to continue the discussion.

“My preference is for us to come back and talk until we can speak with a degree of decorum and collaborate on these issues,” he said.

The internal politics of the convention-versus-primary debate are unusual this election cycle, in part because of the pandemic and in part because of Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who is running for governor on a hard-right platform that includes fully embracing President Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud and praising the group of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol as patriots.

In a normal year, Chase might be expected to fare better at a convention because the events are dominated by party activists, but Chase had said she would refuse to participate, claiming establishment Republicans who oppose her candidacy would rig the event against her. She has since changed course and said she’ll participate in a convention or a primary, while still favoring the latter approach.