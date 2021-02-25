Virginia General Assembly agrees to ban polystyrene food containers by 2025

RICHMOND — A Virginia law that will ban all restaurants and food vendors from using polystyrene food containers by July 2025 is on its way to the governor.

Under the legislation, which has been carried by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, two years running, large restaurants and food vendors — defined as those that are part of a chain with 20 or more locations — will have until July 1, 2023, to stop dispensing food in polystyrene containers. Smaller businesses will have an extra two years to comply with the law, with a deadline of July 1, 2025. Violations would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $50 per day.

Polystyrene, often called by its most well-known brand name, Styrofoam, is popular in the food service industry because of its ability to keep foods and liquids at their original temperature.

But the plastic foam is also non-biodegradable, and recycling companies have historically struggled to find ways to handle it. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, only 0.6% of the 2.2 million tons of polystyrene produced in 2018 was recycled.