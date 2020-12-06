Virginia FOIA Council supports looser rules for public officials governing remotely

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who chairs the FOIA Council, said nothing in the legislation would prohibit members of the public from following up with a public official who participated remotely.

“They may not be able to physically come to them after a meeting,” Locke said. “But they can still contact them.”

If the proposed change becomes law, public bodies could still set stricter rules on virtual participation. Any push to embrace newer technology, she said, should prioritize citizens’ ability to witness what governments are doing.

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, told the council she’s been convinced officials need more flexibility, but her group isn’t ready to endorse the proposal.

“It is not to be used necessarily for the benefit of elected officials to make their difficult jobs more convenient,” Rhyne said. “That is an unfortunate and very cold-sounding kind of statement, I realize. But that is part of the public-service model.”