Virginia DEQ announces new Environmental Justice Office

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday announced the formation of a new Environmental Justice Office, in line with a key recommendation issued last fall by a consultant hired by the agency to assess how it could better handle environmental justice issues.

The new office “is the result of DEQ’s efforts to address environmental justice issues across the entirety of the agency’s programs,” said DEQ Director David Paylor in a news release from the agency.

Renee Hoyos, former executive director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network, has been hired as director of the new office. Jerome Brooks, who previously managed DEQ’s Office of Water Compliance and directed the Office of Air Compliance Coordination, will serve as environmental justice coordinator.

“The work of government can be a mystery to the lay person and, at times, discourage public participation,” said Hoyos in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have worked with communities on the processes government agencies use to make environmental decisions. I’ve learned that decisions that impact communities benefit from early engagement of all parties, which creates a better project and a safer community.”