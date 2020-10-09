Virginia Democrats’ redistricting fight spills into special session budget talks

RICHMOND — Last week, Virginia Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, stood to try to extract a promise from Democratic leaders.

Since the Senate was solidly behind the bipartisan redistricting commission voters will weigh in on next month, Norment asked, would Senate Democrats be willing to fight for it in budget negotiations with their counterparts in the House of Delegates?

“I think this is one of the most important things we could be doing this session,” said Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax. “I and my team will do everything we can to keep it in the budget.”

But, she cautioned, “tweaks” can always happen.

Some House Democrats, most of whom oppose the redistricting proposal, seem just as adamant about making sure the budget doesn’t lay the groundwork for a commission they think shouldn’t exist at all.

“I’ve encouraged the conferees to stay strong on not putting it in the budget and separating it from our other big budgetary priorities,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, referring to the House members appointed to work out budget differences with the Senate in a conference committee.